It’s November in Manitoba — time to go golfing?

Golf season isn’t over yet — despite it being November in Manitoba.

A few local courses are taking advantage of balmy weather by reopening at an unexpected time.

“It’s been a gift — the phones having been ringing off the hook,” said Southside Golf Course manager Jackie Steep, who told 680 CJOB her course reopened with temporary greens Thursday morning.

“We were looking at the weather and were like, ‘Oh my goodness, what are we going to do?'” said Steep.

“It was within the hour that we started making moves to make it happen. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was within the hour that we started making moves to make it happen.

“The superintendent and myself, we were here anyway for the next few weeks for sure, so it’s really fortunate — we’re a skeleton staff, and we’re just trying to provide a fun experience for people.”

Steep said the late-season reopening is another blessing in a record-breaking year that’s been full of them, including the ability for many courses to open as early as March this year.

“This is going to be fun. We’ve never done something like this, but the tee sheet is almost full already for Saturday and Sunday.”

Southside isn’t the only local course enjoying the weather.

Guido Cerasani, president of Shooters Golf, said 2021 has been the best year in the three decades he’s been in the business.

“We were golfing on March 7 and it looks like we’ll be golfing on Nov. 7,” Cerasani told 680 CJOB.

“Eight full months of golf in Manitoba is wonderful.

“We’re fully open — the grass is beautifully green still, the frost hasn’t been significant, so the greens, the tee boxes, the whole golf course is exceptionally green. It’s like summertime conditions.”

