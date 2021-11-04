Air Canada CEO apologizes to Quebecers, pledges to improve his French

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada’s president and CEO is apologizing for comments he made about not needing to learn French to get by in Montreal.

Michael Rousseau says he is committed to improving his French and didn’t mean any disrespect toward Quebecers.

His statement Thursday comes after Quebec Premier François Legault demanded he apologize for saying he had not learned how to speak French despite living in Quebec for 14 years.

Dossier du PDG d’Air Canada : c’est insultant👇 pic.twitter.com/B3aTX3hrAh — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 4, 2021

Legault told reporters today at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland that the airline’s board of directors should consider whether Rousseau should be at the head of Air Canada.

Following a speech Wednesday almost entirely in English to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Rousseau told reporters he didn’t have time to learn French and was focused on moving Air Canada forward after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After heated criticism in local media, Rousseau offered a mea culpa.

“I want to make it clear that in no way did I mean to show disrespect for Quebecers and Francophones across the country,” Rousseau’s statement read. “I apologize to those who were offended by my remarks.”

Legault says he watched the video of Rousseau’s comments to reporters and found it “insulting,” adding that the CEO displayed a lack of respect to Air Canada’s French-speaking employees.

“It makes me angry, his attitude, to say that he’s been in Quebec for 14 years and he didn’t need to learn French,” Legault said. “It’s unspeakable; it shocks me.”

