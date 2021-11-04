Winnipeg group helping patients get past hospital protesters

Send this page to someone via email

A local group of volunteers is working to help make sure patients feel comfortable getting past protests set up outside Winnipeg hospitals.

Riley Friesen says the idea stemmed from troubles he and his wife had while trying to access medical appointments before they had their first child a few years ago.

“I’d seen programs start up similar to ours in other cities, but I’d never seen one in Winnipeg specifically,” he told Global News Winnipeg Morning this week.

“When somebody posted online about some protester experiences that they had had recently, I made a post saying that if anybody needed help getting to their appointments past the protesters, that was absolutely something we could help with.”

“I had an outpouring of people wanting to help out as well.”

Friesen connected with someone else who was working on a similar idea, and PEP Pals — short for Patient Escort Program — was born.

Friesen said those looking for help fill out an online form with their details, and the group will put them in touch with a volunteer able to help them with their specific appointment date.

The volunteer will either meet them at their appointment, or, in some cases, pick them up and give them a ride there as well, he explained.

“Whatever they need — it’s non-judgmental support,” he said. “Basically we want to be there for whatever needs they have.”

Protests around hospitals and other medical clinics have made headlines in Winnipeg and across the country recently, as people opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine mandates, and public health restrictions have chosen the facilities to set up demonstrations that have at times become unruly.

Manitoba’s Shared Health condemned an anti-vaccine mandate protest outside the Health Sciences Centre in September, saying demonstrators aggressively harassed patients and staff for wearing masks.

At the time Shared Health said some patients opted to cancel their appointments rather than approach the demonstrators standing near the entrance.

Friesen said PEP Pals wants to make sure patients feel safe getting to their medical appointments.

“Most of the protesters are protesting abortion or COVID vaccines or restrictions, but the people who use these kinds of services are already in a very vulnerable position,” he said.

“They find just another person being there with them, in that situation, very helpful and supportive.”

Patients interested in getting help through PEP Pals can find the group on Instagram at pep.pals or send them an email at peppalswpg@gmail.com.

–With files from Gabrielle Marchand

