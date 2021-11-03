Manitoba man arrested after police turn up guns, drugs at Skownan First Nation residence

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP continue to look into an investigation that led to the seizure of a treasure trove of drugs, cash and firearms on Skownan First Nation.

Police said they raided a Skownan home on Friday and found cocaine, cannabis, cash, weapons and drug-related paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

The suspect, who has since been released, will face possession for the purpose of trafficking and several gun charges in a Dauphin courthouse Jan. 18.

