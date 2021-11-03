Menu

Crime

Manitoba man arrested after police turn up guns, drugs at Skownan First Nation residence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 12:07 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP continue to look into an investigation that led to the seizure of a treasure trove of drugs, cash and firearms on Skownan First Nation.

Police said they raided a Skownan home on Friday and found cocaine, cannabis, cash, weapons and drug-related paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

The suspect, who has since been released, will face possession for the purpose of trafficking and several gun charges in a Dauphin courthouse Jan. 18.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada' Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada
Winnipeg police investigating possible new entry point for guns and drugs into Canada – Oct 26, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

