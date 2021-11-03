Manitoba man arrested after police turn up guns, drugs at Skownan First Nation residence

Manitoba RCMP continue to look into an investigation that led to the seizure of a treasure trove of drugs, cash and firearms on Skownan First Nation.
Police said they raided a Skownan home on Friday and found cocaine, cannabis, cash, weapons and drug-related paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.
The suspect, who has since been released, will face possession for the purpose of trafficking and several gun charges in a Dauphin courthouse Jan. 18.
