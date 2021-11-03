Winter weather travel advisory in effect Wednesday in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

Send this page to someone via email

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for lake effect snow in Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont.

Environment Canada said lake effect snow is expected to continue Wednesday morning before changing over to a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon.

The federal weather agency said local amounts of two centimetres are possible.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” Environment Canada added.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

