Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect Wednesday in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:02 am
Environment Canada said local amounts of two centimetres are possible.
Environment Canada said local amounts of two centimetres are possible. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for lake effect snow in Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale, Ont.

Environment Canada said lake effect snow is expected to continue Wednesday morning before changing over to a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

The federal weather agency said local amounts of two centimetres are possible.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” Environment Canada added.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

