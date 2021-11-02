Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec records 490 new cases, 6 more deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Why Quebec parents are on the fence over COVID-19 vaccination for kids' Why Quebec parents are on the fence over COVID-19 vaccination for kids
It's not a question of 'if' but rather 'when' for Health Canada to give the green light to a COVID-19 vaccine for children. Last week, Pfizer asked the department to approve its vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. As Olivia O'Malley reports, the news has mixed reaction from Quebec parents.

Quebec is reporting 490 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and six new deaths attributed to the virus.

A grim milestone was reached Tuesday, with total deaths surpassing 11,500.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by six compared to the previous day with 22 new patients admitted and 16 discharged for a total of 250. Of those, 71 were in the ICU for an increase of four.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec lifts capacity limits in bars, restaurants but dancing still banned

Vaccinations against COVID-19 continued with 10,063 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Within the province, more than 13,2 millions shots have been given for a cumulative total of more than 13,4 doses received by Quebecers, including shots received outside the province.

To date, Quebec has recorded 426,947 COVID-19 infections, 410,948 recoveries and 11,502 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Protecting seniors against COVID-19' Protecting seniors against COVID-19
Protecting seniors against COVID-19

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the evolution of the health crisis in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

