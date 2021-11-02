COVID-19: Quebec records 490 new cases, 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 490 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and six new deaths attributed to the virus.

A grim milestone was reached Tuesday, with total deaths surpassing 11,500.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by six compared to the previous day with 22 new patients admitted and 16 discharged for a total of 250. Of those, 71 were in the ICU for an increase of four.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 continued with 10,063 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Within the province, more than 13,2 millions shots have been given for a cumulative total of more than 13,4 doses received by Quebecers, including shots received outside the province.

To date, Quebec has recorded 426,947 COVID-19 infections, 410,948 recoveries and 11,502 deaths.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the evolution of the health crisis in the province on Tuesday afternoon.