Crime

Woman dead, man in custody after North York assault

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 9:26 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman is dead and a man was taken into custody after an assault in North York late Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street for reports of unknown trouble at 10 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a man into custody.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would not say whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

