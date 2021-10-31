Woman dead, man in custody after North York assault

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a man was taken into custody after an assault in North York late Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street for reports of unknown trouble at 10 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a man into custody.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would not say whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: UPDATE

Sheppard Av W + Jane St

– police are on scene@TorontoMedics are on scene

– a woman has succumbed to her injuries at the scene

– this is now a homicide investigation#GO2091136

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 31, 2021

Advertisement