Canada

Ontario police watchdog investigates death of man who drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 9:32 pm
A photo of the Special Investigations Unit headquarters at 5090 Commerce Blvd, Mississauga, Ontario. View image in full screen
A photo of the Special Investigations Unit headquarters at 5090 Commerce Blvd, Mississauga, Ontario. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MIDLAND, ONTARIO — The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man who drove his vehicle into Georgian Bay after an interaction with Ontario Provincial Police.

The Special Investigations Unit says at about 3 p.m. Thursday a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer stopped the driver of a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation.

The unit says the officer and the man spoke before he drove his vehicle into the water in Midland, Ont.

Read more: SIU investigating after woman suffers serious injuries in ‘interaction’ with Hamilton police

Police say the vehicle sank and the man did not get out.

Officers later recovered his body.

The unit says three investigators and one forensic specialist have been assigned to the case.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
