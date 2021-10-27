Menu

Crime

2 arrested, firearm seized following altercation in downtown Haliburton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 1:26 pm
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested two people following an altercation involving a firearm on Tuesday.
Two men were arrested following an incident involving a firearm in downtown Haliburton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male and female involved in a dispute in the village’s downtown. Police say the complainant reported the male had a firearm.

Officers located all parties involved and seized a firearm. The investigation led to the arrest of two men.

One of the men was charged with five firearm and weapons-related charges (including pointing a firearm), two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Another man was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing. OPP did not release the names of the accused in order to protect the identities of the victims in what police said was a domestic-related incident.

