‘We encourage people to do the research’: A look at developing land acknowledgments in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

When Lance Cardinal was approached by the Edmonton Oilers to act as an Indigenous consultant, the Cree artist and designer knew the first thing he wanted to do was create a land acknowledgment.

Cardinal worked with the National Hockey League team and Chief Wilton Littlechild, a former commissioner for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to come up with a video briefly describing the history of the land that the club’s downtown arena sits on.

In a pre-recorded video, Littlechild delivered the team’s first land acknowledgment at its home opening game Oct. 13.

I am so honoured to now be working with the Edmonton Oilers as a designer and Indigenous consultant for the 2021/22 season. One of the fist things I helped facilitate and write is the video land acknowledgment that will now happen before every NHL game. @EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/wxi6PtcnVK — Lance Cardinal (@lancecardinal75) October 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“As chief, I welcome you here to Treaty 6 territory. This land has been the traditional region for homelands of the Metis people of Alberta, the Inuit and ancestral territory of the Cree, Dene, Blackfoot, Saulteaux and Nakota Sioux people since time immemorial,” says Littlechild.

“The recognition of our history on this land is an act of reconciliation and we honour those who walk with us.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The recognition of our history on this land is an act of reconciliation and we honour those who walk with us."

The video ends with Littlechild saying “kinanaskomitin,” or “thank you,” in Cree.

“It was important to me for that acknowledgment to make sure it was spoken from our perspective — from a First Nations, first person, Indigenous perspective,” Cardinal, who is from Bigstone Cree Nation in Treaty 8 territory in Alberta, said in a phone interview.

“Also talking about the different nations that lived, travelled and settled here … those were important to have included as well.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Also talking about the different nations that lived, travelled and settled here … those were important to have included as well."

The multimedia land acknowledgment is to be used before every home game and is to eventually include Cree syllabics.

Discourse on the purpose and practice of land acknowledgments has recently come to the forefront in social, political and educational settings across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba government last month announced a consultation committee was being formed to help develop an acknowledgment to be used in the legislature.

1:49 Fallout from City of Surrey’s refusal to acknowledge Indigenous land Fallout from City of Surrey’s refusal to acknowledge Indigenous land – Feb 12, 2021

Loretta Ross sees that as a positive move as long as it’s done with sincerity and involves Indigenous people.

Ross has been Manitoba’s treaty commissioner since 2017. Her office hasn’t been asked to assist, but she said it gets two to three requests each week from groups asking for help developing land acknowledgments.

“We encourage people to do the research required to develop their own, and I think it’s worked. People have taken the time to learn more about what they want to say,” she said.

Ross said using acknowledgments may give some people a sense that they are doing something tangible in moving toward reconciliation. But those efforts cannot begin and end with land recognition, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

While some governments are embracing the practice, at least one has reconsidered it.

Read more: New Brunswick premier faces growing backlash to land acknowledgment policy

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing growing criticism about a recent government policy that its employees stop making territorial or title acknowledgments.

It says employees can make reference to ancestral territory, but not use terms like “unceded” and “unsurrendered.”

The province’s attorney general has cited a land-title claim, filed by Wolastoqey chiefs last year, as the reason for the policy. The chiefs have criticized the directive.

Leaked emails show that opposition is also coming from within cabinet. Two ministers wrote to the premier Oct. 15 complaining that the policy is causing unnecessary conflict and “creates the impression of a government intentionally reinforcing racist behaviour.”

2:14 New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments New Brunswick government employees ordered to stop making Indigenous land acknowledgments – Oct 15, 2021

Christina Gray is an associate with JFK Law Corp. based in Prince Rupert, B.C. She is a Ts’msyen citizen from Lax Kw’alaams in B.C. and a Dene from Treaty 8 territory in the Northwest Territories.

Story continues below advertisement

She isn’t involved in the New Brunswick case, but said the policy appears “very defensive.”

“I don’t know how many public servants there are, but it’s a very interesting approach in a very small province.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I don't know how many public servants there are, but it's a very interesting approach in a very small province."

She believes there is a place for land acknowledgments if they move beyond symbolic gestures. One way to do that is to include Indigenous languages like Cardinal did with the Oilers, she said.

1:34 N.B. organizations denounce gag order on Indigenous land acknowledgements N.B. organizations denounce gag order on Indigenous land acknowledgements – Oct 18, 2021

— With files from Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press in Fredericton