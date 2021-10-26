Menu

Canada

Former Nova Scotia med student awaiting second murder trial appeals bail denial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 2:12 pm
William Sandeson arrives at Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. View image in full screen
William Sandeson arrives at Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A former Nova Scotia medical student whose murder conviction was overturned last year is appealing a judge’s decision to deny him bail.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman dismissed an application for bail from William Sandeson Friday following a hearing in Halifax.

Read more: Former Nova Scotia med student facing second murder trial denied bail for third time

It was the third time a bail application by Sandeson was denied by the courts.

In a notice filed today with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, Sandeson is asking that Chipman’s decision be overturned and that he be released from custody.

In the document, Sandeson says he will have served more than seven years in jail by the time his second trial begins in 2023.

Sandeson, who was convicted in 2017 of the first-degree murder of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015.

Click to play video: 'Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial' Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial – Jan 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
