Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Apartment fire claims one life: Victoria Police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 7:28 pm
One man is dead following an apartment fire in Victoria, B.C. View image in full screen
One man is dead following an apartment fire in Victoria, B.C. Global News

A fatal apartment fire in James Bay has claimed the life of one man, according to Victoria police.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 100-block of Menzies Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Victoria police confirm arson sparked massive fire at downtown Plaza Hotel

No one else was injured, but the complex suffered significant damage, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but the blaze is not being investigated as a criminal act, police said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Click to play video: 'New developments in Victoria hotel fire' New developments in Victoria hotel fire
New developments in Victoria hotel fire – May 10, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria police tagfatal apartment fire tagvictoria apartment fire tagJames Bay apartment fire tagMenzies St apartment fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers