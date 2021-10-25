Apartment fire claims one life: Victoria Police

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal apartment fire in James Bay has claimed the life of one man, according to Victoria police.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 100-block of Menzies Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

No one else was injured, but the complex suffered significant damage, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but the blaze is not being investigated as a criminal act, police said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

