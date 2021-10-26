Menu

Comments

Crime

Manslaughter charge stayed for co-accused in 2020 death of a Lethbridge man

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 7:33 pm
The courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
The courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta. Global News

Jason Crane Chief has had his manslaughter charge stayed, meaning he will not proceed to trial.

The 28-year-old was charged in the April 2020 beating death of Mark Moore.

Read more: Family of 43-year-old man killed in Lethbridge speaks out

Moore, 43, was killed when a party inside his apartment turned violent and he was kicked, punched and hit with wooden chairs.

Crane Chief and co-accused Justin White Cow were originally charged with second-degree murder. White Cow pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

During that hearing, the court heard there were dozens of cuts and abrasions to Moore’s face and body. His nose was broken and there was swelling to his brain — the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Read more: Lethbridge man charged with second-degree murder in suspicious death

Crane Chief’s charge was also reduced to manslaughter and trial dates were expected to be set on Monday; however, the crown prosecutor filed to have the charge stayed, which was done on Oct. 20.

The crown said after the preliminary inquiry was held and upon further review, it was determined there was no reasonable likelihood of a conviction for Crane Chief.

The case is on hold for one year, if the crown doesn’t reinstate the charge in that timeframe, it will be dropped.

