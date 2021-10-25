Two Hamilton area men charged in Sarnia police’s largest-ever fentanyl bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton men are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, say the Sarnia Police Service.

The vice unit had been investigating “the trafficking of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl” from an address on Rayburne Avenue, north of London Road, in Sarnia, police said.

Members of the vice unit and officers from general patrol executed a search warrant just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they seized 594 grams of powdered fentanyl valued at $118,000, 138 grams of cocaine valued at $15,180, and $14,730 in cash.

“This seizure of fentanyl has been the Service’s largest seizure on record,” police said in a statement.

View image in full screen Sarnia police say two men are facing drug trafficking charges in the case. supplied by the Sarnia Police Service

Police add that officers also seized blenders, which they believe were used to mix fentanyl with other substances, in the “cutting process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two men were arrested, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 18-year-old was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Hamilton, Windsor and London, police said.

As of Monday morning, police said that both men remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

New post: Largest Seizure of Fentanyl by Sarnia Police Service Vice Unit Yet https://t.co/lniIxHHRuI — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) October 25, 2021