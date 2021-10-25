Menu

Crime

Two Hamilton area men charged in Sarnia police’s largest-ever fentanyl bust

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2021 1:17 pm
Police in Sarnia, Ont., say they seized over $100,000 worth of powdered fentanyl as well as $15,000 worth of cocaine and 2. 138 grams of cocaine with a street value of $15,180 3. $14,730 in currency. View image in full screen
Police in Sarnia, Ont., say they seized over $100,000 worth of powdered fentanyl as well as $15,000 worth of cocaine and 2. 138 grams of cocaine with a street value of $15,180 3. $14,730 in currency. supplied by the Sarnia Police Service

Two Hamilton men are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, say the Sarnia Police Service.

The vice unit had been investigating “the trafficking of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl” from an address on Rayburne Avenue, north of London Road, in Sarnia, police said.

Read more: Man charged in vehicle theft had been released from court minutes earlier: Sarnia police

Members of the vice unit and officers from general patrol executed a search warrant just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they seized 594 grams of powdered fentanyl valued at $118,000, 138 grams of cocaine valued at $15,180, and $14,730 in cash.

“This seizure of fentanyl has been the Service’s largest seizure on record,” police said in a statement.

Sarnia police say two men are facing drug trafficking charges in the case. View image in full screen
Sarnia police say two men are facing drug trafficking charges in the case. supplied by the Sarnia Police Service

Police add that officers also seized blenders, which they believe were used to mix fentanyl with other substances, in the “cutting process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two men were arrested, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 18-year-old was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Hamilton, Windsor and London, police said.

As of Monday morning, police said that both men remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Fentanyl Cocaine Drug Bust Drug Seizure Fentanyl bust Sarnia Police Hamilton area Sarnia Police Service

