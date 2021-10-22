Menu

Politics

Durham MPP resigns from PC caucus, disputes she misrepresented vaccination status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election' COVID-19: Ford says Ontario PC Party candidates must be vaccinated to run in 2022 election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that those looking to run under the PC party banner for the upcoming provincial election must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ford also stated that all members of the Ontario PC caucus are vaccinated, with the exception of one member who has a medical exemption. The provincial election is set to take place in June 2022 – Sep 22, 2021

TORONTO — An Ontario legislator has resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus following an accusation from party leadership that she had misrepresented her COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Tories announced earlier this month that Lindsey Park, who represents Durham, was being stripped of her role as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general.

Government house leader Paul Calandra had said Park would remain in caucus after providing a medical exemption.

Read more: Durham PC MPP stripped of legislative role for misrepresenting vaccination status

He said he was under the impression in August that Park “was to be vaccinated,” but that she subsequently sought a medical exemption without properly communicating it to him.

Park says in a statement today resigning from the party that she actually hand-delivered a letter about her medical exemption to the premier’s office in August.

Story continues below advertisement

She says her doctor provided a medical exemption because she had a “severe allergic reaction” to a flu vaccine.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
