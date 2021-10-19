Menu

Crime

Brampton man sentenced to life in prison in killing of wife, mother-in-law: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: '3 female victims dead after separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton, Mississauga' 3 female victims dead after separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton, Mississauga
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 13, 2018) Homicide officers in Peel Region are investigating after three women died in two separate domestic-related incidents in Brampton and Mississauga. Erica Vella reports – Jan 13, 2018

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a Brampton man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of his wife and mother-in-law.

Peel Regional Police say Dalwinder Singh was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Baljit Thandi and her mother Avtar Kaur.

Read more: 2 men facing murder charges after 3 women die in domestic attacks in Brampton, Mississauga

The two women were found stabbed inside a home on Jan. 12, 2018, and died from their injuries.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Police say Singh’s sentences are to be served concurrently.

Click to play video: '2 female victims dead following domestic related incident in Brampton' 2 female victims dead following domestic related incident in Brampton
2 female victims dead following domestic related incident in Brampton – Jan 13, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
