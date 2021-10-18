Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Viewing platform opens at Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia with eye to improving safety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaq fear Peggy’s Cove boardwalk will destroy sacred medicine' Mi’kmaq fear Peggy’s Cove boardwalk will destroy sacred medicine
Members of Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaw community are raising concerns with a new development plan at Peggy’s Cove. Last week, the provincial and federal governments announced funding for a new accessible viewing deck near the iconic lighthouse. But as Graeme Benjamin reports, one Mi’kmaw water protector says the development will stunt the growth of one sacred medicine. – Jan 18, 2021

A large viewing platform was officially opened today near the postcard-perfect lighthouse at Nova Scotia’s Peggy’s Cove.

The 1,300-square-metre deck was designed to improve access to the site and, at times, prevent people from venturing onto the rocks when storms roll in.

Read more: Accessibility advocates say Peggy’s Cove viewing deck will ensure safe access for all

The $3.1-million wood and concrete structure includes steel guardrails knitted together to look like fishing nets.

The event included a smudge ceremony and opening prayer by members of the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 80 per cent of the new platform sits over an old roadway.

The designers say it will be used to deter thrill-seekers from getting too close to the ocean when big waves start crashing into the cove’s bald rocks, but visitors will be free to roam the shoreline when weather permits.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Peggy's Cove tagNova Scotia Tourism tagMi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre tagNS tourism tagPeggys Cove viewing platform tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers