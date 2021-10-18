Man sent to hospital after crashing vehicle into Frulact building: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say an elderly man was sent to hospital after his vehicle crashed into an industrial building Monday.

According to police, a man travelling down Centennial Drive from Bath Road lost control of his vehicle at the roundabout near Frulact and Canada Royal Milk.

Police say the man may have been in medical distress.

The vehicle went across the road, through bushes and a ditch, and crashed into the side of a Frulact building.

The extent of the man’s injuries and the exact cause of the crash is unknown.