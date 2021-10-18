Menu

Canada

Man sent to hospital after crashing vehicle into Frulact building: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 12:54 pm
Kingston police say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a Frulact building Monday. The man may have been in medical distress. View image in full screen
Kingston police say an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a Frulact building Monday. The man may have been in medical distress. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Kingston police say an elderly man was sent to hospital after his vehicle crashed into an industrial building Monday.

According to police, a man travelling down Centennial Drive from Bath Road lost control of his vehicle at the roundabout near Frulact and Canada Royal Milk.

Read more: Occupants of vehicle flee after crashing Jeep into Kingston home, police say

Police say the man may have been in medical distress.

The vehicle went across the road, through bushes and a ditch, and crashed into the side of a Frulact building.

The extent of the man’s injuries and the exact cause of the crash is unknown.

