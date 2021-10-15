Menu

Canada

Woman seriously injured in crash near Western Fair District: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2021 9:15 am
One person had to be extricated from the vehicle after a crash at 2 a.m. Oct. 15, 2021. London police are investigating.
One person had to be extricated from the vehicle after a crash at 2 a.m. Oct. 15, 2021. London police are investigating. via LdnOntFire/Twitter

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after an overnight crash that saw a woman extricated from a vehicle with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, emergency services were called to York Street, west of Rectory Street, at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Read more: London, Ont. woman arrested in connection with machete attack

Police say a vehicle had struck a building in the area.

Members of the London Fire Department worked to extricate the lone occupant, a woman, from the vehicle. She was then transported by paramedics to hospital.

London police say the woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

