Woman seriously injured in crash near Western Fair District: London police

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after an overnight crash that saw a woman extricated from a vehicle with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, emergency services were called to York Street, west of Rectory Street, at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say a vehicle had struck a building in the area.

Members of the London Fire Department worked to extricate the lone occupant, a woman, from the vehicle. She was then transported by paramedics to hospital.

London police say the woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire crews attended a significant MVC with Extrication at approximately 2am at the corner of York & Glebe. A single occupant was extricated by @LdnOntFire , treated and transported to hospital by @MLPS911 @CityofLdnOnt #ldnont @lpsmediaoffice #teameffort pic.twitter.com/Wjc9mNrbhd — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 15, 2021

