Woman seriously injured in crash near Western Fair District: London police

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after an overnight crash that saw a woman extricated from a vehicle with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, emergency services were called to York Street, west of Rectory Street, at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday.
Police say a vehicle had struck a building in the area.
Members of the London Fire Department worked to extricate the lone occupant, a woman, from the vehicle. She was then transported by paramedics to hospital.
London police say the woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
