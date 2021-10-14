Moment of quiet reflection replaces daily prayer at Nova Scotia legislature

The Nova Scotia legislature is replacing its daily prayer with a moment of quiet reflection.
Premier Tim Houston’s suggestion to change the rule was adopted Thursday at the House of Assembly.
Houston says the change is about making Nova Scotians feel welcome in the legislature regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, language or religion.
Read more: N.S. introduces legislation creating ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters
The premier says the rules of the house will continue to evolve to ensure all people “feel included.”
According to the legislative library, the tradition of requiring a daily prayer dates back to when the legislature first sat in 1758.
The assembly is the oldest legislature in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
Comments