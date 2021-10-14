Menu

Canada

Quebec to raise pay of daycare workers despite ongoing contract talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2021 12:44 pm
Children from a daycare walk past a demonstration of daycare workers on the first day of rotating strikes in Montreal on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Children from a daycare walk past a demonstration of daycare workers on the first day of rotating strikes in Montreal on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government says it will immediately hike the pay of daycare workers, despite ongoing contract negotiations that have led to strikes across the province.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe and Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel made the announcement Thursday, as unionized daycare workers continued their strike.

Lacombe and LeBel are acknowledging that early childhood educators are underpaid and the low salaries are hampering efforts to retain and recruit workers.

Read more: Daycare educators in Quebec hold 2-day strike over stalled contract talks

They say the government will immediately pay out the 12 per cent salary increase over three years it offered in July to qualified educators, while other daycare workers will receive slightly less.

The salary increase can reach up to 17 per cent through a lump-sum payment for qualified workers willing to increase their work week to 40 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Salaries are at the centre of the contract dispute, as public sector daycare workers make $19 an hour at the beginning of their careers and top out at $25.18 per hour after 10 years.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
