Andrew Harris, Dexter McCoil Sr., Ka’Deem Carey named CFL top performers for Week 10

Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris, Toronto linebacker Dexter McCoil Sr. and Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 10.

Harris recorded his first 100-plus rushing yard game of the season as his hometown Blue Bombers extended their winning streak to six games with a decisive 30-3 victory over Edmonton on Friday.

Harris rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries (6.3 yards per rush), scored two touchdowns and added a reception for 24 yards.

This season, Harris has totalled 584 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and three touchdowns over six games.

McCoil racked up a career-high 12 tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a pass knockdown in the Argonauts’ come-from-behind 24-23 win at Hamilton on Monday.

In nine games this season, McCoil has recorded 53 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown and a sack.

Carey accumulated 178 all-purpose yards to power the Stampeders to a 22-19 victory over Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Carey rushed the ball on 20 occasions for 109 yards and added five catches for a personal-best 69 yards, including three second-down conversion receptions.

Carey has 552 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season, while adding 19 receptions for 157 yards.

