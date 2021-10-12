Montreal Canadiens sign forward Suzuki to 8-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million contract extension.

The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million.

Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games.

Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 career NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal acquired Suzuki, Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second round pick from Vegas in return for Max Pacioretty on Sept. 10, 2018.

He was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL draft.

“We are very happy to secure Nick’s services for the next eight seasons,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.

4:49 How Carey Price is paving the way for other athletes How Carey Price is paving the way for other athletes