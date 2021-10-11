SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors centre Birch says he had COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2021 1:33 pm

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch says that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19.

The Montreal native spoke to media on Monday about catching the novel coronavirus.

Birch said that he and his family arrived in Toronto on Sept. 18, with his family and within the week they had all tested positive for the virus.

He said that he lost his sense of taste while sick and struggled with fatigue but he believes he can get back in game shape quickly.

The Raptors team is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Toronto has its regular season home opener on Oct. 20 against the Washington Wizards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
