Suspect arrested in Selkirk Avenue shooting: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing several charges after an August shooting left a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.
Winnipeg police say officers were sent to the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue early in the morning on Aug. 5 for a report a man had been shot.
Members found the injured victim and began first aid before he could be brought to hospital in unstable condition.
He was later upgraded to stable, but police say he suffered “extensive injuries.”
Investigators say the pair were part of two groups involved in a verbal confrontation before the shooting.
It’s believed the men did not know each other before the incident.
Police say Harry James Richard, 19, was arrested at the Headingley Correctional Centre on Oct. 8.
He’s charged with aggravated assault and a long list of firearms offences, and remains in custody.
