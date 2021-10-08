Menu

Comments

Crime

Stolen truck arrest leads Kelowna RCMP to second stolen vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 8:11 pm
Police say numerous stolen items were also seized during the arrest, which officers discovering the second vehicle at a nearby campground. View image in full screen
Police say numerous stolen items were also seized during the arrest, which officers discovering the second vehicle at a nearby campground. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

The arrest of two people inside a stolen truck, say Kelowna RCMP, led to the recovery of a second stolen vehicle.

According to police, the arrest happened on the evening of Sept. 24 after officers spotted a truck that had been reported stolen 11 days earlier.

At 9 p.m., the stolen ride stopped at a parking lot at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO, which is when members of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team swooped in.

Read more: Kelowna business owners being targeted by email fraud, RCMP issue warning

The two occupants — Clinton Krilow, 27, of Edmonton and passenger Dawn Chouinard, 37, of Kelowna — were taken into custody.

Police say during the arrest, numerous stolen items were also seized, and that further investigation led them to a nearby campground, where a second stolen vehicle was recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that both Chouinard and Krilow were released with conditions for a future court date.

They say Chouinard is facing three charges, including two charges of possession of stolen property, while Krilow is facing numerous charges. including possession of stolen property, operating a vehicle while prohibited and breach of probation.

