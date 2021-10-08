Death of teen in City of Kawartha Lakes remains under investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate the death of a youth in Fenelon Township on Wednesday.

According to police, around 9:40 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a call for service at a residence in Fenelon Township. Officers were focused on a residence along County Road 8 just a few kilometres west of the village of Fenelon Falls.

OPP say a 15-year-old boy was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the deceased will be withheld at this time, police said Friday evening.

The cause of death remains under investigation and police said there is “no immediate threat to the general public.”

The OPP’s crime unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch and with assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information anonymously online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

