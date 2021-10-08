Menu

Crime

Death of teen in City of Kawartha Lakes remains under investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 8:20 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on the scene at a residence in Fenelon Falls on Oct. 7, 2021 after a teen was taken to hospital and later died. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP on the scene at a residence in Fenelon Falls on Oct. 7, 2021 after a teen was taken to hospital and later died. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate the death of a youth in Fenelon Township on Wednesday.

According to police, around 9:40 a.m., officers and emergency services responded to a call for service at a residence in Fenelon Township. Officers were focused on a residence along County Road 8 just a few kilometres west of the village of Fenelon Falls.

OPP say a 15-year-old boy was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Read more: Driver charged in April multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay: OPP

The identity of the deceased will be withheld at this time, police said Friday evening.

The cause of death remains under investigation and police said there is “no immediate threat to the general public.”

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s crime unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch and with assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information anonymously online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

