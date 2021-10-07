Fentanyl death in London, Ont. leads to manslaughter, trafficking charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Seven months after a London man died from a fentanyl overdose in the city’s northwest end, police have laid charges against the man they believe sold the drug to the victim.

On the morning of March 5, emergency services were called about an unresponsive man inside a home near Gainsborough Road and Coronation Drive.

Police say life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead a short time after 9 a.m.

The victim is identified as Ira Jonathan Zucker, 31, of London and police say a post-mortem examination revealed he died of a fentanyl overdose.

On Wednesday, police arrested Craig French, 33, in relation to the matter.

The London man faces one count of manslaughter and one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

“The charge of manslaughter is based on the illegal sale of fentanyl to an individual resulting in the overdose death of that individual,” said Det. Sgt. Sean Travis.

The accused made his first appearance in court on the day of his arrest and is expected to make another appearance on Thursday as well.

