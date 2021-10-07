SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
London Live with Mike Stubbs
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fentanyl death in London, Ont. leads to manslaughter, trafficking charges: police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 7, 2021 3:05 pm
The charges come seven months after a London man died from a fentanyl overdose in the city's northwest end. View image in full screen
The charges come seven months after a London man died from a fentanyl overdose in the city's northwest end. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Seven months after a London man died from a fentanyl overdose in the city’s northwest end, police have laid charges against the man they believe sold the drug to the victim.

On the morning of March 5, emergency services were called about an unresponsive man inside a home near Gainsborough Road and Coronation Drive.

Police say life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead a short time after 9 a.m.

The victim is identified as Ira Jonathan Zucker, 31, of London and police say a post-mortem examination revealed he died of a fentanyl overdose.

Read more: Woman dies of injuries in crash with grain truck near St. Thomas, Ont.

On Wednesday, police arrested Craig French, 33, in relation to the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

The London man faces one count of manslaughter and one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance.

“The charge of manslaughter is based on the illegal sale of fentanyl to an individual resulting in the overdose death of that individual,” said Det. Sgt. Sean Travis.

The accused made his first appearance in court on the day of his arrest and is expected to make another appearance on Thursday as well.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down' B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down
B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down – Sep 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagLondon tagFentanyl tagDrugs tagLondon Police tagDeath tagManslaughter tagDrug Overdose tagtrafficking tagCraig French tagIra Jonathan Zucker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers