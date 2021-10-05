Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two QMJHL players from Victoriaville Tigres charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens launch action plan on ‘respect and consent’ after Logan Mailloux fallout' Montreal Canadiens launch action plan on ‘respect and consent’ after Logan Mailloux fallout
As the Montreal Canadiens kicked off their annual rookie camp, the team announced its new action plan focusing on consent. It's a response to the harsh criticism the team received from fans and sponsors back in July for drafting Logan Mailloux, a teen convicted of a sex crime in Sweden. – Sep 15, 2021

Two Victoriaville Tigres players have been formally charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred after the team won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, both 19, appeared in court in Quebec City on Tuesday morning.

They have been charged with sexual assault and filming the alleged incident. Daigle is also facing two charges for sharing images of the alleged victim.

Read more: Politicians, advocates denounce Montreal Canadiens’ controversial Logan Mailloux draft pick

“The organization is currently in close contact with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in order to know more about the details of the accusations and the status of the players in the league,” the Tigres said in a statement released Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Victoriaville Tigres are taking these accusations very seriously and will continue to collaborate with authorities in this matter.”

Click to play video: 'Habs owner apologizes, makes promises after drafting Logan Mailloux' Habs owner apologizes, makes promises after drafting Logan Mailloux

The Tigres added that they will not provide any further comment until the investigation is completed.

The QMJHL said in a statement that a decision on Daigle and Siciliano’s status within the league will be made over the next 48 hours.

Daigle and Siciliano are still with the Tigres and played in two pre-season games.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagQMJHL tagvictoriaville-tigres tagQuebec Major Junior Hockey League tagMassimo Siciliano tagNicolas Daigle tagSiciliano tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers