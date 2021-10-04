Menu

Canada

Logging helicopter crashes on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:38 pm
A helicopter has crashed on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. View image in full screen
A helicopter has crashed on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast. Global News

A logging helicopter has crashed on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says it responded to the call of a crash near Killam Bay east of Powell River around 2 p.m. Monday.

A Cormorant helicopter was dispatched as was a Coast Guard vessel.

The Cormorant has now returned to Comox and the file is being handled by the RCMP and Transport Canada.

The RCMP say they will be releasing information later.

More to come…

