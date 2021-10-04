Lindsay, Ont. man arrested for vehicle theft, break and enter: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces multiple charges following the reported theft of a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence along Highway 35 North.

Police say the complainant was awoken around 9:20 a.m. to the sound of voices in the residence. The complainant believed there were family members in the home.

However, the complainant later discovered unknown individuals had entered the home and stolen property and a 2002 Ford Mustang.

Police say the vehicle was later located Sunday in a collision in Armour Township, about 200 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Almaquin Highlands OPP discovered a man hiding near the crash scene and arrested him and returned him to Lindsay police.

David Newell, 52, of Lindsay, was charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house, theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 4, police said.