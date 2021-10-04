Menu

Canada

Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor-Detroit closed due to possible explosives

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 4, 2021 11:50 am
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. View image in full screen
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit is closed Monday morning due to “possible explosives located in the area.”

Read more: Man charged in connection to explosives found at Regina Superstore appears in court

Windsor police tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. Monday that the bridge was closed to incoming U.S. traffic and that their explosive disposal unit was on scene.

Less than an hour later, the police service issued an update stating the bridge would be closing to Canadians entering the U.S. as well.

Police say the area has been evacuated and traffic is being rerouted to the nearby Windsor-Detroit tunnel as well as to the Blue Water Bridge connecting Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich.

More to come.

