Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor-Detroit closed due to possible explosives

The Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit is closed Monday morning due to “possible explosives located in the area.”
Windsor police tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. Monday that the bridge was closed to incoming U.S. traffic and that their explosive disposal unit was on scene.
Less than an hour later, the police service issued an update stating the bridge would be closing to Canadians entering the U.S. as well.
Police say the area has been evacuated and traffic is being rerouted to the nearby Windsor-Detroit tunnel as well as to the Blue Water Bridge connecting Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich.
More to come.
