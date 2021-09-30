Menu

Entertainment

Trio of TV stars to appear at inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 12:42 pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Lou Ferrigno arrives at the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Lou Ferrigno arrives at the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff's deputy in New Mexico. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Fans of sci-fi and fantasy TV will have the chance to see some iconic actors at this year’s inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon, organizers said Thursday.

The event will feature special guests including John de Lancie — ‘Q’ from Star Trek: The Next Generation — as well as Toronto actress Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The X-Files), and 1970s Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno.

Story continues below advertisement

All three actors will be at the RBC Convention Centre for the weekend-long event Oct. 30-31.

The new event — organized by a Montreal-based group — fills the void left by the long-running Central Canada Comic Con (C4), which announced in September 2019 it would not be returning — due, in part, to a lack of available dates at the RBC Convention Centre that year, as well as increasing costs.

Click to play video: 'Calling all superheroes: Winnipeg Comiccon ready for action this fall' Calling all superheroes: Winnipeg Comiccon ready for action this fall
Calling all superheroes: Winnipeg Comiccon ready for action this fall – Aug 20, 2021
