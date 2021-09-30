Trio of TV stars to appear at inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of sci-fi and fantasy TV will have the chance to see some iconic actors at this year’s inaugural Winnipeg Comiccon, organizers said Thursday.

The event will feature special guests including John de Lancie — ‘Q’ from Star Trek: The Next Generation — as well as Toronto actress Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The X-Files), and 1970s Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno.

All three actors will be at the RBC Convention Centre for the weekend-long event Oct. 30-31.

The new event — organized by a Montreal-based group — fills the void left by the long-running Central Canada Comic Con (C4), which announced in September 2019 it would not be returning — due, in part, to a lack of available dates at the RBC Convention Centre that year, as well as increasing costs.

