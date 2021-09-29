Globe Theatre accepts $3 million donation, grants naming rights to MacCorquodale family

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s premiere theatre venue is changing its name after a $3 million donation by Andrew and Chantel MacCorquodale.

The venue will now be known as “The Globe Theatre at MacCorquodale Place”. The money will go towards a $10 million capital campaign to remodel the Prince Edward building, which the theatre occupies.

Jamie Boldt, the theatre’s executive director, says this will bring new life to a core piece of Regina’s downtown.

“Globe is the heart of downtown, and a source of pride for our city and our community,” said Boldt.

“We bring over 70,000 people into the downtown annually, hopefully more after our renovation.”

Boldt says the capital campaign presented a perfect opportunity to remodel the building as well as the brand itself.

Trevor Boquist, chair of the capital campaign, says the donation really helps the Globe accomplish what they want in their renovation.

“The theatre is just going to be such a special place. It’s going to be significantly larger, it’s going to have a lot more capacity, and every room in it is going to be better,” said Boquist.

“It’s going to be a better place to work, a better place to perform, and it’s going to be able to be a better place for patrons.”

Boquist says he’s excited to have the MacCorquodales be a part of the theatre’s growth.

In a statement provided to Global News, Andrew MacCorquodale says Regina is a community they’ve been a part of, supported by, and invested in their whole lives.

“This city has given us the platform to pursue all of our ambitions, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to invest back in a way that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for generations to come,” the statement said.

It is not yet known when the renovations will be complete, or when the name change would take place.

