Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle found blocking street lanes: police

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges after an incident Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers were called about a vehicle blocking both lanes of a street in the area of Park Place and Paterson Street.

Police say officers found the driver “slumped over” in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running but in park.

Shanaqua Lawrence, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs), failure to surrender a driver’s licence, driving a vehicle without a permit and failure to have an insurance card.

She was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 20, police said Wednesday.