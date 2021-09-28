Menu

Environment

BC Hydro, province lay out plan to move away from fossil fuels

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 4:10 pm
Water flows over the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Water flows over the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/GAC

BC Hydro and the provincial government have announced a new five-year plan for the Crown corporation that provides incentives for people to switch from fossil fuels to electricity to power their homes, businesses and vehicles.

Under the plan, BC Hydro will spend nearly $190 million to promote fuel switching in homes, buildings, vehicles and industry.

READ MORE: B.C. could see ‘catastrophic’ consequences from climate change-related events in 30 years: report

More than $50 million will be spent to attract industries to B.C. to run their businesses and reduce their carbon footprint by using hydroelectricity.

Bruce Ralston, the province’s minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, says the plan could lead to lower rates for BC Hydro customer rates, potentially by about 1.6 per cent by 2026.

Click to play video: 'The politics of climate change' The politics of climate change
The politics of climate change – Aug 10, 2021

Premier John Horgan says the plan could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 930,000 tonnes by 2026.

He says that is equivalent to taking about 200,000 passenger vehicles a year off the road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Climate Change, BC politics, John Horgan, bc hydro, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, B.C. government, Bruce Ralston, B.C. climate action

