Canada

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating after motorcyclist killed in Kamloops

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 5:14 pm
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person.
B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the actions of a police officer after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pick-up truck on Sunday night.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) said a white Suzuki motorcycle passed a Mountie driving a marked police van while travelling eastbound on Highway 1.

A short time later, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the motorcycle was involved in a serious collision with a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck at the intersection of Highland Road and Highway 1.

The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police action or inaction may have played in the death,” the police oversight agency said in a press release.

Kamloops RCMP said the motorcycle rider allegedly ran a red light and struck the front quarter panel of the pick-up truck, which was turning left.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

