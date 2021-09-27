B.C.’s police watchdog investigating after motorcyclist killed in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the actions of a police officer after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pick-up truck on Sunday night.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) said a white Suzuki motorcycle passed a Mountie driving a marked police van while travelling eastbound on Highway 1.

A short time later, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the motorcycle was involved in a serious collision with a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck at the intersection of Highland Road and Highway 1.

1:18 Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated Police involved shooting near West Kelowna being investigated – Sep 13, 2019

The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police action or inaction may have played in the death,” the police oversight agency said in a press release.

Kamloops RCMP said the motorcycle rider allegedly ran a red light and struck the front quarter panel of the pick-up truck, which was turning left.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

1:58 Follow-up to Wednesday shooting at mall parking lot in Kelowna Follow-up to Wednesday shooting at mall parking lot in Kelowna – Jan 24, 2019