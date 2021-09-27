London man, 19, charged in downtown assault that seriously injured 18-year-old

Police in London, Ont., have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a downtown assault over the weekend that left an 18-year-old in critical condition.
On Monday, police said the victim’s condition has been upgraded to serious. Ho Lee, 19, of London is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
Police add that the suspect and victim did not know each other.
Officials say around 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a serious assault in the 100 block of John Street, off of Richmond Row.
At that time, the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
–with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.
