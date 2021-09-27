Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man, 19, charged in downtown assault that seriously injured 18-year-old

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 27, 2021 12:45 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a downtown assault over the weekend that left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

On Monday, police said the victim’s condition has been upgraded to serious. Ho Lee, 19, of London is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Read more: Teen in critical condition after downtown London, Ont. assault, police say

Police add that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Officials say around 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a serious assault in the 100 block of John Street, off of Richmond Row.

At that time, the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

–with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagAggravated Assault tagCritical Condition tagLife Threatening Injuries tagRichmond Row tagJohn Street tagho lee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers