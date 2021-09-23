Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina businesses providing good deeds during trying times

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Local businesses providing good deeds' Local businesses providing good deeds
WATCH: Two Regina businesses are doing their part to provide some positivity during a time when it is much needed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought different struggles upon many people, but a few Regina businesses are doing their part to bring some cheer and smiles into people’s lives.

Rebellion Brewing Company is offering free tacos to health-care workers until Sept. 26.

It is a small token of appreciation for people that have put in a tremendous amount of work since the pandemic struck last year.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

“Health-care workers are pretty burnt out,” Rebellion president and CEO Mark Heise said. “They’re pretty frustrated and have to deal with some pretty tough working conditions over the last year.

“Rather than lashing out, or getting angry about it, how can we put a little bit of love and care back into the world?”

Story continues below advertisement

Stone’s Throw Coffee Collective recently started a giving tree, which gives customers the option to purchase an item from the store and place it on the giving tree for someone in need to redeem later.

“It might be the next person in line, it might be next week, it might be someone that comes in every week that doesn’t have money to buy food themselves,” Stone’s Throw Chief coffee slinger Kim Zacaruk said.

According to Dr. Gordon Asmundson, a University of Regina psychology professor, “these acts represent an approach of compassion and kindness during a time characterized by a lot of anger, disagreement and stress.”

Read more: U of R research shows satellites will have ‘devastating’ effect on light pollution in coming years

For Rebellion, they have been receiving orders for tacos hand over fist since the they started the free tacos initiative on Sept. 21.

“The response has been overwhelming. Yesterday we did almost 200 orders of tacos and I think we’ll be doing several hundred more over the week,” Heise said.

For Stone’s Throw, even though their initiative has only been going on for one day, it is already serving its purpose.

“It really sunk in when the first person came in and took an item off of the tree,” Zacaruk said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They walked in and brought a coffee tag to the till and they said, ‘Can I do this?’ We said, ‘Absolutely,’ and they just beamed and they said, ‘I’m going to come in next week and replenish the tree.'”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina News tagUniversity of Regina tagpsychology tagHealthcare workers tagRebellion tagStone's Throw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers