SIU investigating August crash in Hamilton’s east end

Ontario’s police watchdog is seeking help from the public in connection with a late-night motor vehicle collision in late August in Stoney Creek that involved a Toronto police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened on Aug. 20 at the entrance to Felker’s Falls Park.

Detectives say Hamilton police responded to the call around 11 p.m. after a vehicle crashed on Audubon Street North and Ackland Street.

“There was an interaction with the male driver of the vehicle and an off-duty Toronto Police Service officer,” the SIU said in a statement.

“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

The SIU is not revealing the nature of the incident due to the investigation but is asking anyone who might have video of the crash to upload it through its website.

The SIU urges anyone who may have video of a single motor vehicle collision from the evening of August 20, 2021 on Audubon Street North in Stoney Creek, Hamilton to come forward. https://t.co/sx6eRVMPPN #HamOnt @HamiltonPolice — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) September 22, 2021