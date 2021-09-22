Menu

SIU investigating August crash in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 4:21 pm
SIU investigating August crash in Hamilton’s east end - image View image in full screen
Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is seeking help from the public in connection with a late-night motor vehicle collision in late August in Stoney Creek that involved a Toronto police officer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened on Aug. 20 at the entrance to Felker’s Falls Park.

Detectives say Hamilton police responded to the call around 11 p.m. after a vehicle crashed on Audubon Street North and Ackland Street.

Read more: Niagara police investigating death of motorcycle rider in St. Catharines collision

“There was an interaction with the male driver of the vehicle and an off-duty Toronto Police Service officer,” the SIU said in a statement.

“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

The SIU is not revealing the nature of the incident due to the investigation but is asking anyone who might have video of the crash to upload it through its website.

