Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police looking for 7 men after 4 boys robbed at Yorkdale Mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 2:11 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven men they say robbed a group of boys at Yorkdale Mall.

Police were called Saturday night on reports that four boys, all under the age of 15, had been robbed.

Investigators say that the boys were robbed of personal items and clothing.

Read more: Suspect sought after man stabbed multiple times on Toronto streetcar, police say

The suspects are believed to be violent and dangerous.

Police say that if located the suspects should not be approached. The public should call 911 instead.

All seven suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagRobbery tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagYorkdale Mall tagToronto robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers