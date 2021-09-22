Toronto police looking for 7 men after 4 boys robbed at Yorkdale Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying seven men they say robbed a group of boys at Yorkdale Mall.

Police were called Saturday night on reports that four boys, all under the age of 15, had been robbed.

Investigators say that the boys were robbed of personal items and clothing.

The suspects are believed to be violent and dangerous.

Police say that if located the suspects should not be approached. The public should call 911 instead.

All seven suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Seven men sought in robbery investigation, Yorkdale Mall https://t.co/RLCWqMviwP — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 22, 2021