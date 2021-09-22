Up to 90 mm of rain expected for Kingston, Belleville regions by Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a significant rainfall warning Wednesday, calling for downpours to last in the Kingston and Belleville regions over the next several days.

The rain will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms appearing throughout Thursday. The rain is expected to continue until Friday morning, Environment Canada says.

Affected regions are expected to see somewhere between 60 to 90 millimetres of rain, with some locations surpassing 100 millimetres.

The weather authority said the significant rainfall is due to “a cold front and a moisture-laden low-pressure system that will arrive from the American mid-west.”

Such heavy downpours or consistent periods of rain can cause floods, Environment Canada warns.

Story continues below advertisement

Rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 mm are expected by early Friday morning. Be prepared with our #FloodFacts #ygk. Clear those downspouts and catch basins, and check plumbing systems! More: https://t.co/9w1upHk1A4. https://t.co/MVmcLtgn85 — Utilities Kingston (@UtilitiesKngstn) September 22, 2021