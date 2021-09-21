Halton police say suspect wanted in Burlington shooting found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say a suspect who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Ont., has been found dead.

Investigators say David Lavoie, 37, of Hamilton was found deceased on Monday night in Burlington.

“Police are not searching for any suspects related to his death and it is not deemed suspicious,” HRPS said in a release on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives identified Lavoie as the suspect following a Sept. 9 shooting at a residence in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a victim with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported in stable condition to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

HRPS say a suspect was not initially found during a search by their tactical units on scene.

Detectives said the shooting was likely not a random incident and that the parties involved knew each other.

The next day, Lavoie was identified as the prime suspect reportedly having fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim survived the shooting.

