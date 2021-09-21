Canada election: Southwestern Ontario sees little change in 2021 Federal election results

The 2021 federal election saw voters in the London region stick with the status quo as the same parties were re-elected in all four local ridings.

London West was considered a battleground riding during the campaign but London city councillor Arielle Kayaba claimed victory for the Liberals. Kayabaga won the Liberal nomination after Liberal MP Kate Young chose not to seek re-election.

With 234 of 235 polls reporting, Kayabaga had 36. 4 per cent of the vote, followed by Conservative Rob Flack with 32.2 per cent. NDP candidate Shawna Lewkowtiz received 25 per cent support, and Mike McMullen of the People’s Party of Canada picked up 5.2 per cent of the vote.

In London North Centre, Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos held off a strong challenge by NDP candidate Dirka Prout to secure re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a strong minority government,” he said. “We offer Canadians the best plan for overcoming the pandemic and other changes of the day.”

With 180 of 187 polls reporting, Fragiskatos had 37.6 per cent of the vote compared to 28.1 per cent for Prout. Conservative Stephen Gallant picked up 26.5 per cent of the vote, and Marc Emery of the PPC was at 5.2 per cent.

A familiar name cruised to victory in London-Fanshawe as Lindsay Mathyssen was re-elected for the NDP.

“It wasn’t doubt, but until those numbers come up on those screens and from the polling station I had a few butterflies,” said Mathyssen, who succeeded her mother, Irene Mathyssen, in office.

“I am so grateful they saw her as a champion for them, and I want to continue to be that person.”

With 239 out of 240 polls reporting, Mathyssen had received 43 per cent of the vote, Conservative Mattias Vanderley 23. 7 per cent, Liberal Mohammed Hammoud 23.3 per cent, and Kyle Free of the PPC received 9.3 per cent.

Conservative incumbent Karen Vecchio was easily re-elected in Elgin-Middlesex-London with 50 per cent support with 180 out of 181 polls reporting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really worked hard to get out to talk to people – recognizing it was COVID so we did the contactless campaign, and for anyone who knows me, contactless is not who I am,” Vecchio told Global News.

Although she was the incumbent in the race, Vecchio said she wasn’t sure whether she would be re-elected.

“Unfortunately there were a lot of lines dividing people throughout this election and we will have to get back to working for Canadians,” she said

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu came in second in the riding with 19.3 per cent, followed by NDP candidate Katelyn Cody with 16 per cent, and PPC candidate Chelsea Hillier with 11.9 per cent.

The Conservatives maintained control in more rural ridings in southwestern Ontario Monday night as Dave MacKenzie was re-elected in Oxford, while Dave Epp was re-elected for a second term in Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

Conservative Lianne Rood was also elected for a second term in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, Marilyn Gladu was re-elected for the Conservatives in Sarnia-Lambton, Conservative John Nater was re-elected for a third term in Perth-Wellington, and voters in Huron-Bruce elected Conservative Ben Lobb for a fifth straight time.