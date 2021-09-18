Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigating slaying of man, 23, in downtown core

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard' Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard
WATCH: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard – Sep 8, 2021

Montreal police say two people were stabbed in the city’s downtown core this morning, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.

Police say 911 calls came in this morning for a stabbing on Sherbrooke Street, near Mansfield Street, at about 1:45 a.m.

Two victims, men aged 20 and 23, were found at the scene with stab wounds.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 837 new COVID-19 cases, 75% of which are inadequately vaccinated

Police confirmed the death of the 23-year-old man, the city’s 21st homicide of 2021.

The other victim suffered less serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Police say no arrests have been made in the attack, with a search in the area ongoing today using a police dog.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
