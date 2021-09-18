Teen death in Grand Rapids, Man. investigated as homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a teenager.

On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP Major Crime Services.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.

