Teen death in Grand Rapids, Man. investigated as homicide: RCMP

Police in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a teenager.
On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP Major Crime Services.
The RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.
