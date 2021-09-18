Menu

Crime

Teen death in Grand Rapids, Man. investigated as homicide: RCMP

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 2:00 pm
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigators are in the community of Grand Rapids investigating the death of a teen as a homicide. View image in full screen
RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigators are in the community of Grand Rapids investigating the death of a teen as a homicide. File / Global News

Police in northern Manitoba are investigating the death of a teenager.

On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the RCMP Major Crime Services.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are also assisting in the ongoing investigation.

