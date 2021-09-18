Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

No reports of damage, injuries after earthquake strikes Los Angeles area

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 18, 2021 1:00 am
A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren't any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. View image in full screen
A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren't any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. USGS

A small earthquake shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there weren’t any immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly after 7:58 p.m. and was centered near Carson, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of downtown LA, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey website.

Its depth was reported at about 9 miles (14 kilometers), the USGS reported.

Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area. It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance and Beverly Hills.

Read more: Southern California rattled by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

No problems were reported at an oil refinery in Carson.

Story continues below advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake emergency mode, sending vehicles and helicopters to patrol its 470 square miles (1,217-square-kilometer) area but said it didn’t receive any reports of “significant damage or injury,” according to a department statement.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told KCBS-TV that the quake “doesn’t look abnormal at all.”

“This size happens on average somewhere in Southern California every couple of months,” she said. “When it happens to be in the middle of the Los Angeles basin then a lot more people feel it and it becomes bigger news.”

Click to play video: 'California earthquakes: Communities facing long road to recovery' California earthquakes: Communities facing long road to recovery
California earthquakes: Communities facing long road to recovery – Jul 8, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
California tagEarthquake tagQuake tagCalifornia Earthquake tagCalifornia Quake tagLos Angeles Earthquake tagcarson earthquake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers