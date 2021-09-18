Menu

Features

Pierrefonds ‘pay-what-you-can’ cafe offers coffee, meals for those in need

By Robert MacGregor Global News
Posted September 18, 2021 10:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Pierrefonds cafe serving people in need with “pay-it-forward” approach' Pierrefonds cafe serving people in need with “pay-it-forward” approach
WATCH: On Rock Community Services and food bank has opened a “pay-it-forward” cafe in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough to help better serve the vulnerable in the community. Global News' Robert MacGregor has more.

On Rock Community Services and food bank has opened a “pay-it-forward” cafe called Le Spot in Pierrefonds to help better serve the community.

The organization was forced to tear down its part-time diner to create more space for its food bank warehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a 35 per cent increase in demand.

Having relocated to the Pierrefonds Plaza, president of On Rock, Kim Piers, is planning on eventually having the cafe run full-time, after volunteer Jason Wright told him the neighbourhood was lacking a nice place to grab a cup of coffee.

Operating under the same umbrella as the food bank, there are no set prices and clients are welcome to “pay what you can” or “spot it forward.”

Read more: On Rock Community Services prepares to open ‘trendy’ new thrift shop

For President Kim Piers, giving back to the community is at the heart of Le Spot.

“A mom may come in here with her kid, and she may be able to afford lunch for him, but she’s not going to eat anything … well, you know what? We can make that happen,” he said.

They’re serving up both breakfast and lunch, and a local baker has volunteered to bake them scones.

With the help of other community organizations, Piers also plans on offering cooking lessons to low-income families and those with special needs.

Click to play video: 'On Rock opens thrift shop to help fund struggling Montreal charity' On Rock opens thrift shop to help fund struggling Montreal charity
On Rock opens thrift shop to help fund struggling Montreal charity – Nov 7, 2020

He wants everyone to feel welcomed at Le Spot and for diners not to be ashamed of needing help.

“We’ve worked really hard at being community-centered, and making sure that our focus is there, bringing dignity back to the low-income people in our area,” he said.

Thriftit, a thrift shop next door to the cafe, is run by Piers’ daughter and also falls under the On Rock organization.

He stressed the importance of having both locations look like boutiques.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere where people walked in and felt good about being there,” Piers said.

Le Spot is only open part-time for now, but Piers hopes to be able to have it running full-time in the future.

The cafe’s grand opening charity event to raise funds and awareness of the new services being offered had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
West Island tagPay It Forward tagOn Rock tagon rock community services tagCommunity Organization tagpay what you can tagPierrefonds Plaza tagLe Spot café tagPierrefonds charity tag

