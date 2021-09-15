Menu

Canada

Lumen Lite Festival returns to streets of Waterloo this fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 4:04 pm
Lumen always draws a crowd. View image in full screen
Lumen always draws a crowd. Oliver Duncan / HO

After being held online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lumen Lite Festival will return to the streets of Waterloo next weekend.

The city says it is working with Waterloo Public Health in an effort to ensure that proper public health and safety protocols are used.

Read more: Lumen Festival returns to Uptown Waterloo on Saturday night

It says installations will be interactive but in contactless ways, which will allow for social distancing.

“This year’s LUMEN Lite artists have truly demonstrated their creativity and artistic talent by creating pieces that will get the community to think about these spaces in new ways,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky stated.

“Producing LUMEN Lite lets us support our talented artists and also create an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe, outdoor environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo sets stage for Lumen, a new festival of light, art and technology

The annual festival of light, art and tech will take place at various locations from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the city of Waterloo.

Residents who attend will be asked to move from a location after a stay of 15 minutes or less.

