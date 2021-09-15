Lumen Lite Festival returns to streets of Waterloo this fall

Send this page to someone via email

After being held online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lumen Lite Festival will return to the streets of Waterloo next weekend.

The city says it is working with Waterloo Public Health in an effort to ensure that proper public health and safety protocols are used.

It says installations will be interactive but in contactless ways, which will allow for social distancing.

“This year’s LUMEN Lite artists have truly demonstrated their creativity and artistic talent by creating pieces that will get the community to think about these spaces in new ways,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky stated.

“Producing LUMEN Lite lets us support our talented artists and also create an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe, outdoor environment.”

The annual festival of light, art and tech will take place at various locations from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the city of Waterloo.

Residents who attend will be asked to move from a location after a stay of 15 minutes or less.