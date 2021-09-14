SunRype switches to recyclable paper straws for its single-serve juice boxes

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known B.C. fruit beverage company is making the switch from plastic to recyclable paper straws.

On Tuesday, SunRype announced that it was making the switch for its single-serve, 200-ml juice boxes.

Those juice boxes are most often found in school lunches across the nation. SunRype, based in Kelowna, is a division of the company A. Lassonde Inc.

“We are on track to meet our sustainable development objectives by 2025,” said Claire Bara, president, A. Lassonde.

“We plan on incorporating recyclable packaging for all of our products, and the launch of paper straws on our single-serve juice products is another step in the right direction.

“We know that our customers place a lot of importance on finding products that meet today’s environmental challenges, and these SunRype juice containers with new bendable paper straws are now available at Canadian grocery retailers — just in time for back to school lunch boxes.”

SunRype claims that all packaging on its 200-ml Tetra Pak containers is now recyclable.

Further, SunRype says it’s aiming for 25 per cent recycled content in its plastic bottles by 2023 and using 100 per cent recyclable packaging for all its products.